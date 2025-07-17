Bailard Inc. Sells 222 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.03, for a total value of $4,658,255.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 523,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,158,951.52. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot stock opened at $541.15 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $584.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $634.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,202.55, a PEG ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HubSpot from $885.00 to $745.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.93.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

