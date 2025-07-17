Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.710-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.844. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.0 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.96.

CTAS opened at $214.02 on Thursday. Cintas has a one year low of $179.87 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cintas stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

