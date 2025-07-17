Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stake Lifted by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,808 shares during the quarter. Genelux comprises about 2.8% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC owned 4.22% of Genelux worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 39,516 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 52,958 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genelux by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNLX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Genelux from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Genelux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genelux has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of GNLX opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. Genelux Corporation has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.34.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Genelux Corporation will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

