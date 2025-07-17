Cooke & Bieler LP Grows Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,382 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.71% of Commerce Bancshares worth $59,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 55.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

