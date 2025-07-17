Graypoint LLC Purchases 7,276 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5,409.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 700,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMXC opened at $63.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.7114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

