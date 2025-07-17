iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,155,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,570 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $238,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

