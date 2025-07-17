Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,004 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF makes up about 3.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 6.59% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF worth $22,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,942,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,634,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,266,000. ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,310,000. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 842,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,338,000 after buying an additional 307,362 shares during the last quarter.

BATS HYBL opened at $28.51 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

