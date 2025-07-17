Forum Financial Management LP Sells 240,324 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,149,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,324 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 6.78% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $179,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 25.9%

BATS:DISV opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $33.47.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

