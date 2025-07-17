Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIS. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Shares of FIS opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

