Concord Wealth Partners Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1,567.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 171,476 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $442.36 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

