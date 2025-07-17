Hotel Stocks To Follow Now – July 16th

Booking, Carnival, and Kraft Heinz are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, manage or franchise lodging properties such as hotels and resorts. Their market performance reflects the health of the hospitality industry and is driven by factors like travel demand, occupancy rates and average daily room rates. Investors use hotel stocks to gain exposure to consumer discretionary spending and economic cycles that affect tourism and business travel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded down $18.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,657.39. The company had a trading volume of 63,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,802. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,469.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,006.98. The stock has a market cap of $184.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,776,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,127,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.61.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

KHC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,086,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25.

