Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $15,943,075.20. Following the sale, the director owned 647,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,736,415,941.92. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,116,990 shares of company stock valued at $256,892,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TMUS opened at $228.74 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $259.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

