Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.30 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in Cencora by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

Cencora Trading Up 1.1%

COR opened at $297.83 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.13.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.