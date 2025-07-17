Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

ACI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $31.00 price objective on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 1.18%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,302,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 10,204,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,491,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,211,000 after purchasing an additional 428,506 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

