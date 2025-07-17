KM Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

KM Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

VONV opened at $85.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4009 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

