KM Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

KM Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance
VONV opened at $85.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Cameco’s 80% 3-Month Gain May Be Just the Start
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Benefit From Lower Rates Before 2025 Ends
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Citigroup Earnings Could Signal What’s Next for Markets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.