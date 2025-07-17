Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 22,655 Shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,828,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,655 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up 2.0% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $200,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,093,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,524,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after buying an additional 30,680 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Up 3.8%

Brookfield stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Read Our Latest Report on BN

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.