Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Andrew Stephen Thomis Sells 51,141 Shares

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 51,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,743 ($23.39), for a total transaction of £891,387.63 ($1,196,172.34).

Andrew Stephen Thomis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cohort alerts:

On Wednesday, July 16th, Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 48,961 shares of Cohort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,743 ($23.39), for a total transaction of £853,390.23 ($1,145,182.81).

Cohort Stock Down 9.1%

Shares of CHRT stock opened at GBX 1,588.88 ($21.32) on Thursday. Cohort plc has a 1 year low of GBX 760.50 ($10.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,796 ($24.10). The stock has a market cap of £721.19 million, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,523.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,298.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cohort ( LON:CHRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported GBX 54.44 ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohort had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities analysts expect that Cohort plc will post 42.7951807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($21.87) price target on shares of Cohort in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRT

About Cohort

(Get Free Report)

Cohort plc is the parent company of seven innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Australia, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

The Group is split into two segments:

Communications and Intelligence

– EID designs and manufactures advanced communications systems for naval and military customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.