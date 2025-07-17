Insider Selling: ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 4,500 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $83,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 139,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,490. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ReposiTrak Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRAK opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $340.74 million, a P/E ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 0.51. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52.

ReposiTrak Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.0182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. ReposiTrak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReposiTrak stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of ReposiTrak worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

