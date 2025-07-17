Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.16. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 55,712 shares.
Scorpio Gold Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scorpio Gold
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Citigroup Earnings Could Signal What’s Next for Markets
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.