Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.16. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 55,712 shares.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

