Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $6.60. Sylogist shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 2,205 shares.
Sylogist Trading Up 1.9%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
