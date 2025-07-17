SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 4.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $32,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $573.72 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $560.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.