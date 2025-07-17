Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and traded as high as $13.46. Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD Trading Up 1.6%
The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.53.
Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.
Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD Announces Dividend
Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD Company Profile
Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
