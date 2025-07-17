Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $10.16 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 244,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 1.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.85% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 342,272 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $141,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 17,041 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 5.0%

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

