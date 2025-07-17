Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,510,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 569.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $161.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $94.29 and a one year high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.5107 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

