AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.00 price target on AngioDynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $349.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.60. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.26 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Featured Articles

