Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $105.41 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Grissom acquired 10,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,877.13. The trade was a 34.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 2,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 99,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,461.80. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,808,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,183,000 after purchasing an additional 107,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,592,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,687,000 after purchasing an additional 214,694 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,794,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,619,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,499,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,223,000 after purchasing an additional 77,213 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,344,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,657 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

