Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $348.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $338.00 to $348.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $364.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $322.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.45 and a beta of 0.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $333.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 510.31% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,978,088. The trade was a 28.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,906,284,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,056,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,525,544,000 after purchasing an additional 323,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,610 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,418,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,505,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,466,000 after purchasing an additional 185,783 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

