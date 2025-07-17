Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BMEA. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday, March 24th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.13. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 670.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 229,763 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 398.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 474,862 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 8,058.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

