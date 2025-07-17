Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.34 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 181.60 ($2.44). Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 178.20 ($2.39), with a volume of 416,045 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £669.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.78.
Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX (0.85) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Edinburgh Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 90.88%.
The Trust aims for capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies, typically with a market capitalisation of less than $5bn at time of initial investment, which are believed to offer long-term growth potential (over at least five years). The portfolio does not seek to track the comparative index, hence a degree of volatility against companies index is inevitable.
