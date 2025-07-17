Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 2.29.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1,051.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,495,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,224 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,811,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,876 shares during the period. Hein Park Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,492,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,058,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,581,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,728 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

