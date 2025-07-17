Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy Rating

TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$11.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.00 price objective on Equinox Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.36.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer David Chester Schummer purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00. Also, Director Michael Vint acquired 9,950 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.63 per share, with a total value of C$85,818.75. Insiders acquired 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $234,246 over the last three months.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

