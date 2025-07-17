Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and traded as high as $28.00. Buzzi shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Buzzi Stock Down 3.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61.

Buzzi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.2137 per share. This is an increase from Buzzi’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Buzzi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.78%.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

