Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.55 ($2.48) and traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.82). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 207.50 ($2.78), with a volume of 314,778 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 330 ($4.43) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £262.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.44.

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 9.80 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 32.67%.

About Impax Asset Management Group

(Get Free Report)

Impax Asset Management was founded in 1998 and has been a pioneer in the development of investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy. We are one of the largest investment managers dedicated to investing in sustainable markets globally.

We believe that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.