Truist Financial Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $5.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AVAH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

AVAH opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $778.43 million, a P/E ratio of 199.50 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 1,560,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $8,365,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,640,756 shares in the company, valued at $158,874,452.16. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 1,560,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $8,365,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,640,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,874,452.16. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,115,345 shares of company stock valued at $37,838,057. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $50,477,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 533,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 177,856 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 48,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 205,023 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

