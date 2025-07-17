Truist Financial Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $5.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
AVAH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 1,560,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $8,365,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,640,756 shares in the company, valued at $158,874,452.16. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 1,560,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $8,365,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,640,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,874,452.16. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,115,345 shares of company stock valued at $37,838,057. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $50,477,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 533,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 177,856 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 48,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 205,023 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aveanna Healthcare
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Citigroup Earnings Could Signal What’s Next for Markets
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.