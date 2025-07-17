James Investment Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $77.19 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.