Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $162,000 in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1,163.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Shares of KODK opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $540.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 3.73. Eastman Kodak Company has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 6.05%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

