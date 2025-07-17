iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.97 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

