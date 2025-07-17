Summit X LLC Invests $239,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

