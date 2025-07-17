Summit X LLC Buys Shares of 1,624 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,220,000 after buying an additional 352,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,649 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,210,000 after purchasing an additional 80,972 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,315,000 after buying an additional 1,026,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,267,000 after buying an additional 308,574 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HWM opened at $184.30 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $187.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

