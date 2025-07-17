Summit X LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 809.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 896,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,605,000 after acquiring an additional 296,440 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $96.53 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $97.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

