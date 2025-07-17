Summit X LLC Invests $140,000 in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 468,312 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Diversified Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 56,117 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 203,700 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $6,274,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 687.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 269,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DEC opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEC shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversified Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

See Also

