Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 862 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 509.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 70,810 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7%

BATS SMMV opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

