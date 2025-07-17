Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 194,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after acquiring an additional 747,194 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 249,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,140,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $112.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.