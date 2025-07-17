Welch & Forbes LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,414,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 112.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.23.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.