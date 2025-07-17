Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

