Welch & Forbes LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,376,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in MongoDB by 14.1% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $209.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.37. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.89 and a beta of 1.41. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $370.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Daiwa America raised MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 820 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $172,888.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,106,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,228,256.24. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,196. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

