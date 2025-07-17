Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $724,517,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 58,799.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $583,852,000 after buying an additional 1,771,613 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 737,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cigna Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,385,000 after acquiring an additional 600,300 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $305.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.90. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

