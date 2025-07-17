Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 22,501 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of KRE stock opened at $61.91 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

