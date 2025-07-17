Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,576,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,682,000 after buying an additional 376,893 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,115,000 after buying an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,783,000 after purchasing an additional 257,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,640,000 after purchasing an additional 335,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,475.52. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,613 shares of company stock worth $1,874,659. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $89.04 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

