Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $530.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $462.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $524.71.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $524.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $519.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.